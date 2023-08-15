A New Study Reveals How Elephant Teeth Evolve in Response to Environmental Changes

A recent study conducted by the University of Helsinki has shed light on how changing environmental conditions drive the evolution of elephant teeth. Over the past 26 million years in East Africa, the evolutionary journey of proboscideans, including elephants and their ancient relatives, has been significantly influenced by shifts in climate.

One of the key findings of the study is the bursts of teeth evolution among elephants approximately 10 million years ago, which coincided with major climate changes. These elephants and their ancestral counterparts adapted their diets based on the changing vegetation patterns and climate of their habitats.

The study suggests that some proboscidean lineages, like choerolophodonts, began shifting to grass-rich diets much earlier than previously assumed, around 23 to 11 million years ago. This dietary evolution became more pronounced around 7 million years ago in the Lake Turkana region of East Africa, where the flourishing savannas became the primary feeding grounds for the earliest true elephants.

The researchers discovered that during this period, true elephants underwent significant dental evolution, especially in their molars. Their teeth saw increased crown heights and more ridges, which helped them cope with the wear and tear caused by grasses that were rich in mineral-rich grains called phytoliths.

The study also revealed that the strongest peaks of drying in the East African climate over the past 7 million years aligned with evolutionary bursts in the increase of tooth crown height and the number of ridges on molar teeth. These changes did not reverse during periods of less harsh climatic conditions, indicating that adaptive traits in organisms are adaptations to extreme environmental conditions.

The research has implications for understanding the survival and adaptation of elephants in different regions. The modern African savanna elephant, with its less specialized teeth, endured in East Africa due to significant global climatic fluctuations. The Asian elephant’s survival in Asia and the African forest elephant’s presence in forested territories of Central and Western Africa may be explained by similar ecological adaptability.

The study highlights the importance of conserving elephants and their habitats as they face threats from habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching. The researchers emphasize that humans should strive to protect these ecologically important animals from being lost forever.

Source: University of Helsinki