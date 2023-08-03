Elektor Circuit Special 2023: A Showcase of Innovation and Nostalgia

Elektor presents their highly anticipated Circuit Special edition for 2023, featuring a compilation of circuits and projects from engineers and makers worldwide. This special edition of the magazine is packed with over 50 diverse circuits and projects that offer a blend of innovation and nostalgia.

Inside the pages of the Elektor Circuit Special 2023, readers can delve into a wide array of intriguing projects. These include a compact solar supply, a solid-state stereo audio switch, a Windows controller powered by ESP32 and equipped with free software, as well as a simple electronic lock. In addition, readers will also find projects like a temperature-stabilized IC current source, a water leak protection system, and a servo tester.

The magazine caters to electronics enthusiasts of all levels, as it showcases circuits and projects ranging from basic to complex. Whether you are seeking entertainment, inspiration, or sheer amazement, Elektor Circuit Special 2023 has something for everyone. Moreover, the magazine offers readers the opportunity to share their own ideas and projects with the Elektor community through the Elektor Labs platform.

With a seamless fusion of past and future, Elektor Circuit Special 2023 serves as an exhilarating resource for individuals interested in exploring innovative electronics projects and circuits. Prepare to be captivated by the creativity and ingenuity of engineers and makers from across the globe within the pages of this extraordinary edition.