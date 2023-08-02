Electrovaya Provides Update on Planned Gigafactory in Jamestown, New York

Electrovaya Inc. has announced an update on its planned gigafactory in Jamestown, New York. The company has acquired a 52-acre site to develop a multi-gigawatt hour lithium-ion manufacturing campus. This facility will be used to produce Electrovaya’s Infinity line of lithium-ion ceramic batteries.

The first phase of construction will be carried out within the existing 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility, with an estimated capital expenditure of around US$48 million. To fund this phase, Electrovaya has secured a debt financing facility from a government-backed lender, which will cover over 80% of the required capital.

The planned gigafactory brings several advantages for Electrovaya. It allows for domestic manufacturing, ensuring supply chain security. Additionally, the company can take advantage of incentives provided under the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lead to improved gross margins. Furthermore, the gigafactory will enable Electrovaya to implement new battery technologies at a faster pace.

In addition to the debt financing, Electrovaya has also received incentives from various entities, including the State of New York, New York Power Authority, and Chautauqua County, amounting to more than US$10 million.

The company intends to commence battery system assembly at the gigafactory in the first quarter of 2024, followed by cell assembly in the second quarter of 2025.

While progress has been made with the lending agreements, it is important to note that there is no guarantee that the facility will ultimately be established and that all milestones will be achieved.