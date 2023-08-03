Electrovaya Announces Update on Jamestown Gigafactory Plans

Electrovaya Inc. has provided an update on its gigafactory project in Jamestown, New York. The company has acquired a 52-acre site in Jamestown to establish a lithium-ion manufacturing campus for its Infinity line of lithium-ion ceramic batteries.

The manufacturing facility will cover an area of 135,000 square feet and is expected to cost around US$48 million for the first phase of construction. Electrovaya has secured a debt financing facility from a government-backed lender, which will contribute more than 80% of the required capital for this phase. The finalization of the lending agreement is anticipated to occur in September or October 2023.

The establishment of the gigafactory offers several advantages for Electrovaya, such as domestic manufacturing capabilities, a secure supply chain, incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, improved gross margins, and the ability to introduce new battery technologies.

Furthermore, the company has received incentives and support from various entities, including the State of New York, New York Power Authority, and Chautauqua County, amounting to over US$10 million.

Electrovaya intends to commence battery system assembly in the first quarter of 2024, followed by cell assembly in the second quarter of 2025. It is important to note that the closure of the financing facility and the achievement of the planned milestones are not guaranteed.

This expansion project represents an important step for Electrovaya in advancing its lithium-ion battery technology and meeting the growing demand for clean energy solutions.