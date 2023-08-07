Electrovaya Inc. to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

Electrovaya Inc., a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, has announced that it will release its third quarter financial results ending June 30, 2023, after market close on August 14, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call at 6:00 p.m. EST on the same day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Electrovaya Inc. is focused on supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries to contribute to the prevention of climate change. The company designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy-duty electric vehicles. Electrovaya’s Infinity Battery Technology Platform offers enhanced safety and industry-leading battery longevity. The company is also working on next-generation solid-state battery technology.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. The company is a pioneer in the global energy transformation.

For the conference call, participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 14, 2023, through August 28, 2023, for those unable to participate.

Electrovaya Inc. continues to make strides in advancing lithium-ion battery technology, and their upcoming financial results and conference call will provide insights into the company's progress and future plans.