Electrovaya Inc. to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Electrovaya Inc., a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is set to release its third quarter financial results ending June 30, 2023, after market close on August 14, 2023. Following the release, a conference call presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson, will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST on the same day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Electrovaya Inc. is focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The company designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy-duty electric vehicles. They leverage their Infinity Battery Technology Platform for these products. Additionally, Electrovaya has a Labs division dedicated to next-generation solid-state battery technology.

The company is based in Ontario, Canada, and operates two sites in Canada, along with a manufacturing facility in New York State, which will serve as their planned gigafactory.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting from August 14, 2023, until August 28, 2023.

For more information about Electrovaya Inc., please visit their website at www.electrovaya.com.