Food Poisoning: Detection of Histamine Contamination Using Electrochemical Sensors

Food poisoning occurs when individuals consume contaminated food that contains pathogens such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, Escherichia coli, Listeria, Vibrio, Staphylococcus aureus, and Clostridium perfringens. In addition to these pathogens, histamine produced by bacteria in food can also cause scombroid poisoning and allergic responses in humans.

While the exact mechanism is not fully understood, the presence of high levels of histamine in urine samples from food poisoning patients indicates its role in the illness. Symptoms of histamine poisoning can be mild and may be mistaken for other gastrointestinal issues. However, the presence of a sunburn-like rash on the face and neck can serve as a definitive marker for diagnosis, and severe cases can even lead to respiratory distress and shock.

To identify the level of histamine and its correlation with bacterial contamination in food, histamine extraction is required. Conventional extraction methods like solid-liquid extraction or solid phase/liquid-liquid extraction have drawbacks such as complex steps, large sample volumes, and environmental pollution. Consequently, alternative methods have been explored.

High-performance liquid chromatography, liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry, absorbance, fluorescence, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, and ELISA are common techniques used for histamine detection. However, these methods often require specialized equipment, have delayed response times, and face challenges with miniaturization.

In response to the strict regulations on histamine concentration in food products, electrochemical sensors have emerged as a cost-effective alternative to expensive and specialized equipment. These sensors directly connect the current response to the analyte (histamine) by recording the oxidation and reduction processes during a redox reaction.

Different types of electrochemical sensors have been developed, utilizing various materials such as p-aminobenzene sulfonic acid, Au-nanoparticles, zinc complexes, DNA, metal-organic frameworks, graphene, and horseradish peroxidase. These sensors offer advantages like on-site evaluation of samples and a wide detection range.

Graphene-based electrochemical sensors have proven to be particularly effective due to their stability, conductivity, and sensitivity. Their use enables efficient detection of histamine contamination in food products, ensuring adherence to safety standards and minimizing the risk of food poisoning outbreaks.