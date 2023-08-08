Electrify America Shifts to Station-Specific Pricing Model

Electrify America, a prominent North American EV charging network, is set to transition from a nationwide pricing model to a station-to-station basis later this month. With operations in 46 states, Electrify America has one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the US and continues to expand throughout North America.

In an effort to provide more accurate and transparent pricing, Electrify America is introducing an updated pricing structure starting from August 17, 2023. Instead of a nationwide model, the company will now offer station-specific rates. Users can access pricing information for a specific charger through the Electrify America mobile app.

As part of the pricing update, Electrify America will reintroduce idle fees at most of its charging stations nationwide. This move aims to encourage users to be more mindful of their charging sessions, promoting efficient use of the charging infrastructure.

Electrify America has also introduced discounts for new EV customers of specific auto brands. These discounts extend to gig economy workers such as Lyft drivers, providing them with potential savings on charging costs.

To further incentivize users, Electrify America is encouraging customers to upgrade to a Pass+ membership. With a Pass+ membership, customers can enjoy a 25% discount on charging fees. Currently priced at $4 per month, Pass+ membership offers potential savings under the new pricing structure.

For more detailed information on Electrify America’s new pricing structure, users can refer to the updated terms and conditions section.

By shifting to station-specific pricing and reintroducing idle fees, Electrify America aims to enhance the transparency and efficiency of its services, providing customers with a more tailored and cost-effective charging experience.