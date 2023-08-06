Electric Vehicles Can Experience Reduced Range in Extreme Heat

New data reveals that electric vehicles (EVs) can lose up to 20% of their range when temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. This means that an EV with a normal range of 100 miles would only be able to travel 80 miles in extreme heat.

While some EV drivers have not noticed any change in their vehicles’ performance, others have reported a noticeable difference. These drivers find that in hot weather, they are unable to travel as far or take as many trips before needing to recharge.

A study conducted by Recurrent, a website that provides battery reports for EVs, analyzed the batteries of 7,500 vehicles and found that they can lose between 15% and 30% efficiency in hot temperatures. The increased energy consumption required to cool the battery and the impact of extreme heat on battery chemistry are the main reasons for this decrease in efficiency.

The Biden administration has set a goal for at least two out of every three new cars and light-duty trucks to be electric by 2032. To support the growing number of EVs on the road, more infrastructure will be needed. Currently, there are over 130,000 chargers available across the U.S.

Experts caution potential EV buyers to be aware of this issue. While EVs will still function in extreme heat, they may not operate as efficiently or for as long as expected. However, companies such as Toyota and Hyundai are reportedly developing weather-proof batteries to address this concern.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, electric car sales accounted for less than 5% of total car sales in 2021. The states with the highest number of EV registrations are Florida, Texas, and California.