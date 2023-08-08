Electric Vehicle Insurance: A Growing Trend in India

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity among Indian car owners due to favorable government policies and growing adoption. In 2022, EV sales increased by 84% compared to the previous year, indicating a rising trend in the country.

As the number of EVs on the road continues to grow, so does the demand for motor insurance tailored to these vehicles. In India, motor insurance for EVs is available in two variants: third-party insurance and comprehensive insurance. Just like conventional fuel cars, third-party insurance is mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, providing protection against damages caused to a third party in any event involving the vehicle.

Comprehensive insurance for EVs goes a step further, covering damages due to accidents and offering additional benefits at a slightly higher premium. These benefits include roadside assistance, on-site charging in select cities, pickup and drop services, a dedicated EV helpline, and medical and legal assistance.

The cost of insurance for EVs is generally higher compared to petrol or diesel cars. This is primarily because EVs themselves are more expensive, particularly due to the pricey lithium-ion battery and specialized car parts. Repair and replacement costs for EVs are also higher, as these vehicles require specialized mechanics for servicing.

However, industry experts predict that as the demand for EVs increases and more manufacturers enter the market, the costs of car parts and EVs are expected to decrease. Consequently, insurance premiums for EVs may also see a reduction in the future. Furthermore, with the growth in EV adoption, there will be an increase in expertise and technical support for these vehicles, addressing the shortage of skilled mechanics.

While insurance for EVs may currently be relatively costly, the future looks promising for consumers. As the market evolves and prices become more competitive, the overall cost of owning and insuring an EV is expected to decrease, making it a more attractive and affordable option for Indian car owners.

(Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or insurance advice. It is always recommended to consult with insurance professionals or refer to the official IRDAI website for complete and accurate information.)