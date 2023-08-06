The Thriving Market of Electric Vehicle Conversions in Australia and Worldwide

The market for electric vehicle conversions is booming both in Australia and globally, as there is an increasing demand to transform classic cars into modern electric vehicles. Leading companies in this industry, such as Jaunt Motors and Unique EV, have emerged, offering exceptional conversions that bring iconic petrol cars into the electric age.

Jaunt Motors, under the leadership of CEO Dave Budge, specializes in converting classic cars like the Mini Cooper into battery-powered vehicles. Their newly converted Mini Cooper offers impressive acceleration, a quiet operating experience, and a fun driving experience. Headquartered in Scoresby, Jaunt Motors operates from a research and development facility that has been expanded to accommodate new projects and vehicle component kits.

Unique EV, managed by Cameron Gardiner, has been successfully electrifying classic cars in Western Australia since 2021. Their conversion portfolio includes models like VW Beetles, a Kombi bus, a classic Mercedes Benz, and more. Gardiner emphasizes the growing demand for these conversions, noting that many owners now use their newly converted classic cars as their daily drivers.

Converting a vintage car into an electric vehicle is a complex process that involves restoration, replacement, and upgrades. It is crucial to follow safety guidelines, and each conversion typically requires around 200 hours of skilled labor. Successful conversion projects require expertise in electrical engineering, computer programming, fabrication work, and battery management systems.

To simplify the conversion process and standardize electric upgrades, companies like Unique EV and Electrogenic are developing proprietary platforms and plug-and-play conversion kits. These advancements aim to make it easier for automotive workshops to undertake electric conversions.

While electric conversions offer substantial benefits such as improved reliability and performance, potential converters need to carefully consider various factors such as cost, safety certification, and personal preferences. The Australian Electric Vehicle Association encourages individuals to explore do-it-yourself conversions while also seeking expert assistance when necessary.

With continuous technological advancements and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, the future of classic car conversions looks promising. This trend allows automotive enthusiasts to preserve the charm of vintage aesthetics while enjoying the benefits of modern electric power.