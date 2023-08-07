Finding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Hotels in the United States

Finding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at hotels in the United States can be a challenge for summer road trippers. According to a 2020 survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), EV chargers are “still largely absent” in traveler accommodations. Out of 17,000 hotels surveyed, only 26.6% had EV charging stations on their properties.

Luxury hotels had the highest uptake rate at 89.6%, while mid-range hotels ranged between 30% and 40%. Hotels located on motorways and in small metro or town areas were even less likely to have EV chargers, with prevalence at only 20%.

Despite the findings from the survey, the hotel industry is becoming aware of this gap as EV ownership increases. Geoff Ballotti, CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest hotel group in the U.S., stated that they are partnering with leading EV charging companies and have offered charging models to their franchisees.

One of the challenges for EV owners is the lack of a standard communication practice among hotels to indicate charger access. Some hotels provide no information at all, while others offer filters on mobile apps but not on their websites. To address this issue, travel booking websites like Expedia, Kayak, and Airbnb have started including a “charger access” filter in their accommodation searches. Airbnb, for example, reported that as of February 2022, around 850,000 properties listed EV charging as an amenity.

As the demand for EVs continues to rise, hotels that can provide accessible charging options may have an edge with customers. AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers emphasized that the demand for EV charging is coming, and staying ahead of the curve could be beneficial for hotels.