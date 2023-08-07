Improving EV Charging Infrastructure in Northern Ontario

As electric vehicles gain popularity, there is a pressing need for improved charging infrastructure in northern Ontario. Many drivers in the region have complained about the lack of EV charging stations and the ones that are in disrepair.

One driver, Jeff Hill, who owns a Hyundai Kona Electric, faced difficulties finding fast chargers while traveling from Ottawa to Sudbury. Hill and his partner encountered occupied or faulty chargers and had to stretch their electric vehicle to reach another charger 150 kilometers away. This lack of working chargers along longer trips is a major concern for EV owners.

Currently, there are only four working fast-charging stations in Sudbury, according to the EV charging map website PlugShare. In some areas of northern Ontario, such as Manitoulin Island, there are no fast-charging stations installed.

The lack of reliable and abundant chargers during the summer months has even led to EV owners requiring expensive towing services. Ken Shields, from the Electric Vehicle Association of northern Ontario, stresses the importance of a reliable charging network that matches the expansion of EV adoption.

To tackle these challenges, cities like Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie are working towards improving their EV charging infrastructure. Both cities aim to attract visitors by increasing the number of charging stations available. Greater Sudbury plans to bring in more chargers through new businesses and city infrastructure, while Sault Ste. Marie is developing a charging infrastructure plan aligned with the federal government’s goal of exclusively selling non-emitting vehicles by 2035.

Addressing the concerns of range anxiety and uncertainties, some EV owners are contemplating switching to hybrid vehicles. However, the improvement of charging infrastructure in northern Ontario is crucial to support the growing number of electric vehicles and ensure a seamless experience for EV drivers.