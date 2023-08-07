Elden Ring Modders Release Free Update with New Content

FromSoftware, the developer of the highly anticipated game Elden Ring, has not announced a release date for its first major expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. However, modders have found a solution to satisfy players’ cravings for additional content.

The team behind the Elden Ring: The Convergence mod recently released a free update, adding even more new content to the game. This mod completely transforms the base game by introducing new weapons, spells, maps, visuals, enemies, and bosses. The mod has received high praise from players for its scale and impressive additions.

The latest update for The Convergence mod includes various fixes and tweaks, as well as the addition of new enemy camps, reworked maps, additional weapons, and improved spells. The mod continues to evolve and remains the top choice among the Elden Ring modding community.

While fans eagerly await the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, there have been hints from FromSoftware about the possibility of future official expansions. The studio recognizes the success of Elden Ring and may consider collaborating with the talented modders involved in The Convergence.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the extensive content provided by The Convergence mod, which enhances the Elden Ring experience.