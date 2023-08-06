CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Einride Collaborates with UAE Government to Accelerate Sustainable Shipping

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Einride, a freight mobility company specializing in digital, electric, and autonomous technology, has partnered with the UAE Government to hasten the transition to sustainable shipping in the region. This collaboration is manifested through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to deploy Einride’s ecosystem, consisting of electric and autonomous vehicles, charging infrastructure, and transformative technology, to enable the implementation of digital, electric, and autonomous solutions on a large scale throughout the Falcon Rise grid.

The Falcon Rise grid, spanning 550 km across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, will showcase Einride’s complete freight mobility offering. This includes 2,000 electric trucks, 200 autonomous trucks, and eight charging stations with over 500 charging points. Einride’s freight ecosystem operates on a grid system managed by the Einride Saga platform. The grid streamlines road freight management, eliminates inefficiencies, ensures uninterrupted operations, and significantly reduces emissions in the region.

According to Sharif Alolama, MOEI’s Undersecretary for Energy and petroleum affairs, this collaboration with Einride is a significant step towards achieving sustainable and intelligent transportation. The UAE Government aims to reduce emissions and enhance the efficiency of freight operations in the region by leveraging the latest technological advancements.

This partnership will introduce electric, autonomous, and digital shipping as a new and more sustainable means of transportation in the UAE. The project is expected to span five years and marks Einride’s first venture in the region. Previous expansions by Einride include Germany, the UK, and Benelux. The collaboration is anticipated to result in a substantial decrease in CO2 emissions while maintaining cost competitiveness in the industry.

