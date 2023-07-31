Ehime Prefecture Tests Dialogue-Based AI System to Streamline Operations

Ehime Prefecture has recently commenced testing the use of a dialogue-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) system called “Chat GPT” within its offices. The objective is to evaluate its effectiveness in improving operational efficiency, and around 100 employees will participate in the testing phase until September’s end. If successful, the plan is to expand the usage of Chat GPT across all departments from October onwards.

Chat GPT is an AI system that generates responses to questions based on web data it has been trained on. It offers convenience by providing quick and accurate answers. However, there are concerns regarding potential risks associated with this system, including the leakage of personal information, copyright infringement, and the proliferation of false information.

To address these concerns, the test implementation of Chat GPT within Ehime Prefecture utilizes a chat tool specifically designed for local governments. This tool ensures that the data inputted into the system is not utilized for AI learning, thereby preventing any potential information leakage.

While the article does not provide detailed information on the specific features and functions of Chat GPT, it highlights the need for cautious implementation to mitigate the aforementioned risks. By conducting this trial within its offices, Ehime Prefecture aims to assess the viability of using Chat GPT to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Overall, the testing of Chat GPT in Ehime Prefecture is a step towards exploring the potential of AI technologies in improving administrative processes. Through careful evaluation and addressing concerns, it is anticipated that AI systems like Chat GPT can contribute to more efficient and effective operations in various government departments.