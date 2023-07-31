Quantum Computing Company EeroQ Develops New QPU Chip: “Wonder Lake”

Quantum computing specialist EeroQ has successfully developed a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) chip named “Wonder Lake.” The QPU chip was manufactured using a CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) approach, which provides scalability and sustainability advantages compared to other qubit manufacturing methods.

The Wonder Lake QPU by EeroQ contains 2,432 helium-electron qubits, placing it among the most densely designed QPUs available. EeroQ’s quantum technology is based on utilizing isolated electron spins suspended over pools of liquid helium, taking advantage of “Rydberg states” to encode quantum computations.

The fabrication process of EeroQ’s QPU involves employing CMOS technology, leveraging the expertise of the semiconductor industry. Wafers are etched to EeroQ’s specifications and then coated with liquid helium. Electrons are subsequently deposited onto purpose-etched reservoirs. The qubits, held in place by CMOS reservoirs, can initialize their spin states, enabling quantum computations within the chip’s circuits. The utilization of CMOS technology is expected to decrease fabrication-related quantum gate errors to as low as 0.01% in the future.

EeroQ’s helium-electron qubits exhibit high qubit coherence timeout and qubit connectivity, allowing for the construction of more complex qubit circuits. Furthermore, their mobility across the helium layer reduces error correction overhead by 50%. EeroQ acknowledges the significance of error correction in quantum computing and actively works on error mitigation strategies.

While quantum computing is still in its early stages, EeroQ’s focus on scalability and architectural advantage positions them as a leader in the industry. Their design choices prioritize many-qubit interactions and decrease control complexity, potentially resulting in cost savings in computing area and control system expenses. EeroQ is optimistic about a commercial quantum future, which they believe will come together sooner than previously expected, thanks to advancements in error mitigation techniques and efficient algorithms.