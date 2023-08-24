Article Title: BioWare Announces Layoffs in Response to Industry Changes

Summary:

Edmonton-based video game developer BioWare has revealed plans to lay off 50 employees as part of its efforts to adapt to a rapidly evolving industry. The company’s general manager, Gary McKay, emphasized the importance of handling the process with empathy, respect, and clear communication. While BioWare did not disclose specific details about the timing or number of job losses in Edmonton, McKay stated that affected employees would receive professional resources and assistance in finding new opportunities, including potential openings at other divisions within parent company Electronic Arts (EA). The decision to reorganize the team aims to support the development of upcoming projects, maintain a high standard of quality, and ensure BioWare’s long-term success in the face of industry changes.

1. Edmonton-based video game developer BioWare has announced intentions to lay off 50 employees as the company seeks to adapt to the rapidly evolving industry. The decision is driven by the need to shift towards a more agile and focused studio that can meet the demands of upcoming projects and maintain high-quality standards.

2. In a statement, BioWare’s general manager, Gary McKay, emphasized the company’s commitment to handling the layoff process with empathy, respect, and clear communication. The goal is to provide affected employees with as much time as possible to react and explore opportunities within EA or elsewhere.

3. As part of its efforts to support impacted employees, BioWare plans to offer professional resources and assistance in applying for positions in other divisions within EA. However, McKay acknowledged that not everyone may find a new job within the parent company.

4. Electronic Arts reported a staff of around 12,900 at the end of 2022, but the company previously announced plans to reduce its workforce by six percent. BioWare’s decision to reorganize its team aligns with this wider industry trend.

5. The layoffs come at a time when BioWare is working on new installments of its flagship games, including the next Mass Effect title and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. While McKay did not provide a release date for the highly anticipated new Dragon Age game, he expressed optimism about the studio’s long-term prospects.

