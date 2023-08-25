The City of Edmonton Launches New Bat Monitoring Program to Conserve Bat Population

The City of Edmonton has initiated a new bat monitoring program to assess the species of bats residing in the area. This program is the first of its kind and aims to gather vital information for ongoing conservation efforts. Mike Jenkins, a biological sciences technician with the City of Edmonton, stated that their primary goal is to conserve bats as they play a crucial role in the local and larger Alberta ecosystems. By understanding the current state of the bat population, the city can implement effective tools to support their survival.

Jenkins emphasized the significance of identifying where bats develop, roost, and raise their young, particularly during maternity season. This knowledge will aid in creating suitable habitats and expanding protected areas. While bats do assist in controlling the mosquito population, Jenkins clarified that mosquito control is not the main reason for initiating the program. Bats consume a variety of insects and mosquitoes make up only a portion of their diet.

Experts like Harvey Voogd, vice-president of the North Saskatchewan River Valley Conservation Society, applauded the program as a means to conserve species like the little brown bat, which has been classified as endangered due to sudden population decline. Voogd emphasized the natural pest control role of bats, specifically in combating mosquitoes. This could lead to discussions about reducing pesticide use, which would benefit both bats and the overall ecosystem.

Voogd highlighted the presence of bats within the city and the important role they play in pest management. Although bats are active during dusk and night and generally go unnoticed, they have a remarkable ability to control insect populations that are considered pests.

The City of Edmonton’s new bat monitoring program represents a significant step towards the conservation of bats and their habitats. It will provide valuable insights into the local bat population, aid in implementing effective conservation strategies, and foster discussions about reducing harmful pesticide use.

Sources:

– The City of Edmonton

– North Saskatchewan River Valley Conservation Society