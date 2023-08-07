Edith Cowan University Uses 3D Printing to Tackle Food Wastage

Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia is utilizing 3D printing technology to combat food wastage and produce nutrient-packed meals. In partnership with aged care agency Brightwater, the university has developed a 3D food printing system that can create pureed meals with the nutritional content of a spinach frittata.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the nutritional intake of individuals in various settings such as aged care facilities, schools, and military bases. The process involves chopping, freeze-drying, and pureeing different ingredients, which are then loaded into cylinders for printing.

The 3D printed meals have proven to be particularly beneficial for individuals who struggle with chewing and swallowing, such as aged care residents. Many of these individuals suffer from malnutrition, and the texture-modified meals can make eating a more enjoyable and appetizing experience.

Furthermore, Edith Cowan University is collaborating with the agricultural industry to acquire imperfect produce that would have otherwise gone to waste. This allows them to create meals that are both nutritious and sustainable.

The researchers have ambitious plans to expand their 3D food printing technology and reach a wider audience within the next 12 to 18 months. By offering high-energy, long-life, and lightweight meals, they aim to revolutionize the way food is prepared and consumed in diverse settings.

Overall, this innovative approach to food production has the potential to address nutrition challenges and minimize food waste, which would benefit both individuals and the environment.