Two Middle School Students Win Zero Robotics Competition

Two students from an Edison middle school recently achieved success in the satellite programming competition known as Zero Robotics. Saanvika Govindaraj and Vaibhav Sitaraman, who are members of Storming Robots, a Robotics and advanced Computer Science Learning lab based in Branchburg/Bridgewater, played crucial roles in the triumph of their team. The Storming Robots team, consisting of 20 students, secured first place in the competition.

Zero Robotics is a computer programming competition that is divided into High School and Middle School Divisions. Zero Robotics 2023 was made possible through collaboration between various organizations, including the MIT Space Enabled Research Group, NASA, and the National Science Foundation. The Middle School division of this competition was previously limited to Massachusetts and California, but teams from across the United States were invited to participate in the summer of 2023, leading to the victory of the New Jersey team.

During the competition, participants were tasked with developing a math algorithm to collect lunar samples from unpredictable sites and transport them back to the space station. The objective was to maximize the collection while minimizing power usage within a given time frame. The Storming Robots team opted to program in the C language, which proved to be a powerful and efficient tool for the task.

In recognition of their achievements, the Storming Robots team will be conducting a technical presentation at their center in the early Fall. This event aims to inspire young students interested in science and engineering. It provides them with a unique opportunity to witness their own codes running in space, serving as motivation to pursue their passions in these fields.