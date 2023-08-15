Edifier W820NB Plus Noise Cancelling Headphones Review

Considering the sub-$100 price tag, the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones offer decent audio quality. While they may not satisfy audiophiles, they are suitable for budget-conscious consumers. However, these headphones come with a few compromises.

What we like about the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones:

– The price: At $89, these headphones are affordable compared to other options on the market.

– Cute and colourful design: Unlike many black headphones, the Edifier range offers attractive colours such as green, blue, ivory, grey, and black.

– Great noise cancelling: The noise-cancelling feature works effectively, blocking out external sounds and allowing you to focus on your music or calls.

What we don’t like about the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones:

– Flat audio quality: While the bass is satisfactory, the mid-tones and treble lack detail and can make the music sound one-dimensional.

– Tight fit: The headphones may feel small and uncomfortable for people with larger ears. They also tend to slide a bit during use, which can be frustrating.

– Battery life: Despite claims of up to 33 hours with ANC on and 49 hours with ANC off, the actual battery life is closer to 17 hours with ANC on. However, the fast charging feature is redeeming, as a 10-minute charge can quickly replenish the battery.

The build quality of the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones is cheap, causing noticeable clunking and grinding noises when in use. However, for the price, these headphones offer a decent option for casual use and aesthetics.

Overall, the Edifier W820NB Plus headphones provide good value for their affordable price, but they do come with compromises. The audio quality may be flat, and the fit and build may not be suitable for everyone. However, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly pair of headphones for everyday use, the W820NB Plus is worth considering.