Ebenezer and the Invisible World: A Victorian Fantasy Adventure

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is an upcoming 2D Metroidvania adventure game set to be released on multiple platforms on November 3, 2023. Players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ebenezer Scrooge, the famous miser from Charles Dickens’ beloved novel, A Christmas Carol.

In this reimagined Victorian fantasy, players will embark on a quest to save the people of London with the assistance of ghosts. The game combines intricate hand-drawn art with immersive gameplay, offering players a visually stunning and engaging experience.

The release date trailer for Ebenezer and the Invisible World provides a glimpse into the captivating story and gameplay mechanics. It showcases the beautifully crafted world, filled with intricate details that bring the Victorian era to life. Players will navigate through various environments, from dimly lit streets to grandiose mansions, as they strive to uncover the mysteries hidden within.

As Ebenezer Scrooge, players will encounter a host of familiar characters from A Christmas Carol, including the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. These spectral allies will aid Ebenezer in his mission to ensure a brighter future for the people of London.

Fans of the Metroidvania genre will find familiar mechanics such as exploration, platforming, and character progression in Ebenezer and the Invisible World. The game promises to deliver a satisfying blend of challenging gameplay and a compelling narrative, offering players an immersive and memorable gaming experience.

Whether you’re a fan of Charles Dickens’ literary masterpiece or simply enjoy immersive adventure games, Ebenezer and the Invisible World is shaping up to be a must-play title. Mark your calendars for November 3, 2023, and prepare to embark on a thrilling journey through the unseen realms of Victorian London.

