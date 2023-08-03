Clas Ohlson Becomes First Store to Offer Starlink Internet Services

Clas Ohlson, a popular retail chain, is now providing satellite internet services through Starlink, a project by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Starlink aims to deliver internet connectivity through a satellite constellation, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

Traditionally, individuals interested in Starlink had to purchase equipment directly from the company. However, Clas Ohlson now offers Starlink Residential and Starlink Business kits for in-store purchase, making it more convenient for customers. Subscriptions, on the other hand, still need to be acquired and managed digitally through an app.

The Starlink Residential standard kit, priced at SEK 5,199 including VAT, and the Starlink Business High Performance kit, priced at SEK 27,999 including VAT, are available for purchase. Additionally, subscribers will have to pay a monthly fee starting from SEK 690, with the exact amount depending on the chosen subscription.

With the introduction of Starlink at Clas Ohlson, accessing the internet via satellite has become more accessible and convenient. Customers can now visit their nearest Clas Ohlson store to explore the available options and make their purchase in person.