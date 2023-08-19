Immortals of Aveum: System Requirements and Impressive Performance Tools

Immortals of Aveum is an FPS game that replaces guns with high-powered magic. The official system requirements for this Unreal Engine 5 game have been revealed, and they indicate that it will offer an intense gaming experience.

The game offers specialized specs across four different performance targets, ranging from 1080p at 60FPS to 4K at 120FPS. Surprisingly, even the “medium” target of 1440p at 60FPS requires high-end hardware such as an RX 6800XT or RTX 3080 Ti. The developers have mentioned that this target includes upscaling set to “quality” by default to maximize frame rates, indicating that even this hardware won’t run the game at native resolution.

Despite the high system requirements, the game is being praised for pushing the boundaries of PC gaming. In the past, high-end graphics options were designed for hardware that would become common several years after a game’s release. Immortals of Aveum, built on Unreal Engine 5 with new technologies like Lumen and Nanite, promises to be a game that will test your PC for years to come.

Additionally, the game features an impressive PC performance tool that assigns numerical values to your hardware and graphical options, helping you optimize your gameplay experience. This tool is a significant improvement over the inaccurate VRAM estimates provided by many other games.

The developers assure players that the game can run on more reasonable hardware, offering lower performance targets such as 1080p at 40fps on a GTX 1070. They also reveal that the game will be available on consoles, running at 60FPS and matching the TV’s native resolution thanks to FSR2 tech.

Immortals of Aveum is published by EA but developed by Ascendant Studios. The developers describe the game as “Call of Duty with magic,” but hands-on experiences suggest it offers much more than that. With its ambitious tech and promising gameplay, players can look forward to an exciting gaming experience in 2023.