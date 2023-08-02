Scientists Struggle to Find Earth’s Oldest Impact Craters, Study Finds

Scientists are intrigued by the study of Earth’s oldest impact craters in order to gain insight into the early Earth’s structure, the composition of celestial bodies in the solar system, and the interpretation of crater records on other planets. However, locating these ancient craters, which could be over 3.5 billion years old, has proven to be a challenge.

Evidence of impacts from billions of years ago, such as ejecta, melted rocks, and high-pressure minerals, has been discovered by geologists. However, the craters themselves, or impact structures, from that time period have yet to be found, leaving a 2.5-billion-year gap in the record.

According to Matthew S. Huber, a planetary scientist at the University of the Western Cape, erosion and the passage of time are responsible for this gap. Erosion tends to erase these ancient features, making it difficult to locate them. Geologists utilize geophysical tools like seismic imaging and gravity mapping to identify potential buried craters, but the actual craters and their physical remnants are often eroded beyond detection.

To better understand the impact of erosion on the visibility of these craters, researchers analyzed the Vredefort crater in South Africa. This 2-billion-year-old impact structure was formed by a 20-kilometer-wide impactor colliding with Earth. Over the course of 2 billion years, approximately 10 kilometers of surface erosion occurred, leaving only a semicircle of low hills as evidence of the crater.

The study concludes that the deepest layers of impact structures are the most reliable for studying ancient impacts both mineralogically and geophysically. Other geophysical evidence of the impact tends to disappear due to erosion, making it challenging to thoroughly identify and study Earth’s oldest craters.

This research provides valuable insights into the difficulties associated with studying ancient impact structures and the erosion processes that alter planetary landscapes over geological timescales.