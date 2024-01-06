Earth’s Survival in Question as the Sun Balloons into a Red Giant

A new study by astrophysicists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has raised questions about the fate of Earth as the sun approaches its red giant phase in 5 billion years. While it is a possibility that Earth could be consumed and destroyed by the expanding sun, there are scenarios where our planet might escape and be pushed further out in the solar system.

The study draws insights from a nearby planetary system, located approximately 57 light-years away from Earth. This planetary system contains four planets that orbit a star similar to our own sun but at an advanced stage of its life and approximately twice as old. By modeling the potential outcome of these planets when their star becomes a red giant in a billion years, scientists have determined that most of the inner planets will be engulfed, but the outermost planet, with an orbit resembling that of Venus, might have a chance of survival.

The researchers emphasize that studying this particular system is valuable because it provides a lens into the future of our own solar system. Finding other systems at various stages of stellar evolution can offer insights into what will happen to our planet.

When a planet becomes engulfed by a red giant, its demise can be rapid. Recent simulations have shown that if a planet is in close proximity to the star, its orbit decays quickly, causing it to plunge deeper into the star and eventually be destroyed within a few hundred years.

While the final moments of a doomed planet’s life have never been directly observed, there have been indications of the process. In 2020, astronomers witnessed a star located 12,000 light-years away become significantly brighter, which was attributed to the star devouring a planet. This event provided a glimpse into the future of our solar system.

As our sun, a G-type star, evolves, it will exhaust its hydrogen fuel and begin to swell into a red giant. During this process, it will consume Mercury and Venus before expanding further. The extent of its expansion is uncertain, but current estimates suggest it could reach anywhere between 0.85 and 1.5 astronomical units (AU). As the sun loses mass, Earth’s orbit may increase due to the weakened gravitational pull, potentially allowing our planet to escape engulfment.

To gain insight into Earth’s future, scientists study other sunlike stars that are reaching or have reached the red giant phase. By analyzing a nearby yellow dwarf star called Rho Coronae Borealis, researchers have predicted the fate of its four known planets. The innermost planet is expected to evaporate, while the second planet will spiral inward and be torn apart by the star’s gravity. The third planet will likely meet a similar fate. However, the outermost planet, similar in mass to Neptune, may survive. It will experience temporary engulfment by the star but is expected to endure due to the low density of the star’s atmosphere at that distance.

Astrophysicist Stephen Kane, who led the study, remains hopeful that Earth will be able to survive the sun’s expansion and move outward. While the future remains uncertain, understanding the potential outcomes can help scientists piece together the puzzle of what lies ahead for our planet.

