The Impact of Early-Life Viral Infections on Immune Function in Mice

Researchers at Washington University have conducted a study to investigate how early-life viral infections can affect immune function in house mice. The study aimed to understand how exposure to different viral pathogens from a young age can influence the immune response to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

House mice are commonly used as model systems for immunological research due to their similarities to human immune responses. However, these laboratory mice are usually reared in controlled environments that limit their exposure to natural microbes. This can result in different immune responses compared to wild mice. The concept of the exposome, which encompasses all environmental influences on health, suggests that the immune responses of wild and laboratory mice may differ due to their varying exposures to natural microbes.

Previous studies have focused on adult mice and have not been able to establish clear differences in immune function between wild and laboratory mice. This study aimed to fill this gap by examining how early-life exposure to viruses could prime the immune system of mice. The researchers developed a sequential infection model where mice were inoculated with six different viral pathogens from early life stages. This model allowed for the study of immune cell composition, antibody and cytokine expression levels, and the impact on subsequent vaccination.

The results of the study showed that early-life viral exposure led to significant changes in immune function in mice. Case mice, which were exposed to the viruses, exhibited a persistent pro-inflammatory environment and increased immune response compared to control mice raised under controlled conditions. The study also found that viral exposure influenced the composition of the gut microbiome.

These findings highlight the importance of considering prior pathogenic exposure when studying immune responses in murine models. Understanding the impact of early-life viral infections on immune function can improve the development of more accurate mouse models for vaccine studies. Further research is needed to explore the long-term effects of early-life viral exposures on immune function in mice.

Source: bioRxiv preprint – “Sequential early-life viral infections modulate the microbiota and adaptive immune responses to systemic and mucosal vaccination”