Eagle Bluff Wildfire Leaves Extensive Burn Scar in United States-Canada Border

A satellite has captured the extensive burn scar left behind by the Eagle Bluff wildfire, a fast-moving fire that impacted both sides of the United States-Canada border. The blaze originated southwest of Oroville, Washington state, and led to immediate evacuations of Osoyoos and the Okanagan-Similkameen regional district in Canada over the weekend. Overnight, the fire doubled in size and destroyed 30 square kilometers (11.5 square miles) in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The burn scar was captured by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on July 31st. Osoyoos residents, a town with around 5,000 people, were allowed to return home on Tuesday.

This summer, Canada has experienced relentless wildfires, with multiple fires burning for weeks. Officials have expressed concerns that this may become the country’s worst wildfire season on record. In total, there were 1,035 fires burning in nearly every province and territory, more than half of which were out of control.

In the US, there have been 67 large fires burning across nine states, including Montana, Oregon, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, and Idaho. The largest fire in California this year, the York Fire, has burned over 128 square miles (333 sq km) and poses a threat to the iconic Joshua trees in the area.

These wildfires are a result of the climate crisis, as fossil fuel emissions contribute to prolonged heatwaves, high temperatures, and dry conditions. This global phenomenon has caused wildfires to become larger, more frequent, and more unpredictable.

To combat the fires, thousands of firefighters from around the world have been brought in to support local crews in Canada. So far this year, over 5,000 fires have burned an area roughly twice the size of Ireland in Canada alone.