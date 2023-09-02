Electronic Arts Announces First World Rally Championship Game

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that it will be unveiling its first World Rally Championship (WRC) game, EA Sports WRC, next week. The game, which is set to be released on November 3, 2023, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will come in two editions: Standard and Champions Edition. The Champions Edition will include the base game and five seasons’ worth of game expansions. EA Play subscribers will have a typical 10-hour trial and the same three-day early access period as Champions Edition players.

Codemasters, the company that secured the rights to the WRC license in 2020, will be responsible for developing the annual WRC game for five years, starting in 2023. Following the acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts in 2021, the WRC licensing agreement transferred to EA.

One notable aspect of the upcoming game is its price. According to recent leaks, the base edition of EA Sports WRC will be priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99, which is significantly lower than the price of EA’s latest Formula 1 game, F1 2023.

