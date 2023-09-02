Eagerly Awaited EA Sports WRC Game to be Revealed on September 5

After a long wait, fans of rally racing games can finally look forward to the upcoming release of the first officially licensed World Rally Championship (WRC) game by Codemasters and EA Sports. The game, previously known as Dirt, has been renamed EA Sports WRC and is set to be unveiled on September 5.

The anticipation surrounding this release is due to the fact that Codemasters, a renowned developer in the racing game genre, has been entrusted with the WRC license. The studio has a strong track record, having previously created the popular Dirt series and the acclaimed Dirt Rally 2.0. This has raised expectations for the quality and authenticity of the WRC game.

Rumors about the features of the upcoming game have been circulating for some time. Insider Gaming, known for reliable leaks about EA’s racing games, reported that the WRC game would include a car-building component. This suggests that players may have the opportunity to customize their vehicles to their liking, adding an extra layer of depth and personalization to the gameplay experience.

Initially, it was believed that the game would be released in spring or summer, but no official announcements were made by EA. However, with the recent confirmation of the game’s existence and the teaser videos released on social media, fans can now look forward to a holiday season release.

The WRC game marks a new beginning for Codemasters and EA Sports, as they venture into the world of officially licensed rally racing. With their expertise and experience in the racing game genre, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of EA Sports WRC to see if it lives up to the hype.

Sources:

– https://twitter.com/EASPORTSWRC

– https://insidergaming.com