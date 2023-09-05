Introducing EA Sports WRC: The Ultimate Rally Racing Game

EA Sports WRC is an exciting upcoming rally racing game that will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on November 3. Players who pre-order the game will be able to enjoy up to three days of early access starting from October 31.

Developed by Codemasters, EA Sports WRC is the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, players will have the opportunity to build their dream rally cars in the all-new Builder mode. This mode allows players to customize and design their cars according to their preferences, creating a truly unique racing experience.

In addition to the Builder mode, EA Sports WRC offers a variety of gameplay options. Players can race and compete in recent events alongside real-world highlights in Moments mode, where they can relive some of the most iconic moments in rally racing history. Furthermore, players can battle the elements across different terrains such as dirt, snow, and asphalt in pursuit of the perfect run.

Whether you are a seasoned rally racing enthusiast or new to the genre, EA Sports WRC promises to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience. With its realistic physics, challenging tracks, and authentic World Rally Championship content, players will find themselves immersed in the world of rally racing like never before.

So mark your calendars for November 3 and get ready to embark on a thrilling rally racing adventure with EA Sports WRC. Whether you choose to design your dream car, relive iconic moments, or conquer challenging terrains, this game has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the best rally racing game of the year.

Sources:

– FIA: Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile

– Codemasters: British video game developer known for racing games.