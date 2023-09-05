EA Sports WRC Set to be Released in November 2023: What to Expect

EA Sports has officially confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated World Rally Championship (WRC) video game. Set to be released on November 3, 2023, the game will offer an immersive experience for rally racing enthusiasts.

One of the key features of the game is the inclusion of over 600km of stages that replicate the current WRC season, featuring the hybrid Rally1 machines from Toyota, M-Sport Ford, and Hyundai. In addition, players will also have the opportunity to drive historic vehicles from the WRC’s rich history. With expansive game modes, there will be plenty of options to keep players entertained.

Developed by Codemasters, this marks the first time in the company’s 36-year history that it has secured the rights to the WRC championship. Building on the success of their previous rally racing games, such as Colin McRae Rally and DiRT Rally, Codemasters aims to deliver an exceptional driving experience. The game will feature the Dynamic Handling System, which offers improved physics and driving mechanics.

For beginners, the game will offer a simplified pacenote system and accessible handling options. On the other hand, seasoned players can expect a challenging experience with a professional driver’s set-up system, designed in collaboration with European Rally Championship ERC3 champion and game designer Jon Armstrong.

EA SPORTS WRC will be powered by the Unreal Engine technology platform provided by Epic Games, a departure from Codemasters’ proprietary Ego engine that has been used in their previous games. This shift will result in improved graphics and visual quality, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

The game will introduce exciting new features, including the Builder mode, which allows players to create their own modern-era car and compete as a new manufacturer team. Additionally, the Moments feature provides a daily challenge mode, combining historical content with scenarios from the current WRC season.

With a total of 68 classic cars, including iconic models like Colin McRae’s 1998 Subaru Impreza, players will have a wide selection of vehicles to choose from. The game will also feature contemporary content, with 10 vehicles from this year’s WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC classes, as well as matching liveries.

EA SPORTS WRC will offer multiplayer functionality for up to 32 players across multiple platforms, including PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is important to note that the game will not be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Players who pre-order the digital edition will have early access to the game for three days, starting from October 31.

In conclusion, the upcoming release of EA Sports WRC is highly anticipated among rally racing fans. With its realistic driving mechanics, wide selection of vehicles, and immersive gameplay features, the game promises to deliver an unparalleled rally racing experience.

