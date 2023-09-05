EA Sports WRC Confirmed for Release on November 3, 2023

Following a series of teasers, EA Sports has officially announced the release of the latest World Rally Championship (WRC) video game on November 3, 2023. Developed by Codemasters, this will be the first time the company has secured the rights to the WRC, after working on successful racing game series such as Colin McRae Rally and DiRT Rally.

The game promises to replicate over 600km of stage miles from the current WRC season, featuring hybrid Rally1 vehicles from Toyota, M-Sport Ford, and Hyundai, as well as a variety of historic vehicles from the sport’s past. In terms of gameplay, Codemasters has introduced a new Dynamic Handling System, which aims to provide a realistic driving experience while still offering accessible options for newcomers.

For those seeking a more serious challenge, the game will include a set-up system designed by Jon Armstrong, a professional rally driver and game designer, to imitate the options available to professional drivers. In a departure from previous titles, EA Sports WRC will be the first game in the series to use the Unreal Engine technology, known for its impressive graphics.

The game will introduce new features such as the Builder mode, which allows players to create their own modern-era car and compete as a fourth manufacturer team. Additionally, the Moments feature will offer daily challenges based on historical content and real-world scenarios from the current WRC season.

EA Sports WRC will include a total of 68 classic cars, including Colin McRae’s iconic 1998 Subaru Impreza. Contemporary content will feature 10 vehicles from this year’s WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC classes, along with matching liveries. The game will also bring back the popular clubs feature for asynchronous competition and offer online multiplayer functionality for up to 32 players cross-platform.

The game will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, it will not be released on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Those who pre-order the digital edition will have early access to the game from October 31, 2023. With the combination of its extensive content and new features, EA Sports WRC aims to deliver the ultimate rally game experience.

