EA Sports WRC Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have revealed the upcoming game EA Sports WRC, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC platforms. The game is set to launch on November 3, with a price tag of $49.99.

EA Sports WRC offers players the opportunity to build and drive their dream rally car in an immersive racing experience. The game features Builder mode, allowing players to design and customize their own rally car. Additionally, the game includes Moments mode, where players can race and overcome recent events alongside real-world highlights and nostalgic throwbacks.

Codemasters, the acclaimed team behind the DiRT Rally series, has improved the game’s handling model for WRC. The dynamic handling system can be tailored to match players’ skill levels and is put to the test on various surfaces, including dirt, snow, and asphalt.

Authenticity is a key element of EA Sports WRC, with over 25 years of rally-game heritage in its foundation. Players can drive the WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, with the inclusion of drivers, teams, and liveries from the 2023 season. The game features 17 current and former WRC locations, with more than 200 stages available at launch.

EA Sports WRC offers a complete gaming experience, including Career, Championship, Time Trial, Cross-platform Multiplayer, Regularity Rally, and a detailed livery editor. The game also features a wide range of cars, with an ongoing update to introduce new vehicles.

Digital pre-orders for EA Sports WRC are now available, and those who pre-order will have three days of early access to the game, as well as exclusive Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai livery and apparel packs. Players will also receive a VIP Rally Pass for five in-game seasons.

In conclusion, EA Sports WRC promises to deliver a thrilling rally racing experience, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world of WRC and create their ultimate rally car. With its dynamic handling system and authentic representation of the sport, the game is set to captivate both long-time rally enthusiasts and newcomers to the genre.

