Vini Jr. Cover Athlete

We are pleased to announce Vini Jr. as the official cover athlete of EAS FC Mobile. Vini Jr., a global star who rose to fame with Real Madrid, embodies the values of energy, skill, and creativity, along with a penchant for the extraordinary.

Vini Jr. expressed his excitement about being featured as the cover star and his eagerness to share this joy with fans around the world. He believes that football is more than just a sport and hopes to invite more people to celebrate this game through his involvement.

In terms of the game itself, there are several exciting updates. The matchday experience has been enhanced with new Broadcast Package updates that include match intro scenes, a different gameplay camera angle, improved goal replays, refreshed set piece cameras, and added commentary.

To enhance gameplay, players can now take command of the pitch with new Impact Controls like Power Shot, Knock On, and Hard Tackle, providing a unique mobile gaming experience. The introduction of the Elite Shooting System, True Player Personality, and Dynamic Game Speed takes the gameplay to a whole new level.

The Locker Room feature allows players to customize their team and individual players to suit their preferred style. They can adjust the star players’ kit numbers and appearance in this centralized customization hub.

One of the exciting additions to the game is the UCL Tournament, where players can create their own UEFA Champions League journey. Take one of the 32 qualified clubs from the Group Stages all the way to the Finals and experience the joy of European football.

For those interested in being a part of something special, becoming a Founder of EA SPORTS FC Mobile offers exclusive benefits. By participating in the Founders event, players can unlock special Player Items, customization items, and gain access to the Founders Premium Star Pass on EA SPORTS FC Mobile when it launches.

EA SPORTS FC Mobile boasts unparalleled authenticity on mobile devices. With over 18,000 players from 500+ teams and more than 25 leagues, players can experience the mobile version of The World’s Game with football’s biggest stars and teams. This includes iconic competitions like the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS.

