EA Sports FC 24 Pre-Season Best of Batch 1: An Opportunity to Pack the Best Players

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
EA Sports FC 24 Pre-Season Best of Batch 1 allows players one last chance to acquire some of the top players in the game, featuring FUTTIES items. As Pre-Season commences, fans can prepare for FC 24 Ultimate Team by earning packs through FIFA 23.

To maintain the excitement surrounding pack openings, a Best of squad has been made available, reminiscent of FUTTIES. In addition, FUTTIES cards, including those of renowned players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, are now accessible through these packs.

Moreover, the first ever Early Access Ultimate Team Campaign is set to launch on September 22. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can get MAD Ready with Nike Football and gain early access to the campaign.

Although EA Sports does not have an official database, we will continuously update our story as more players are revealed. Stay tuned for further updates.

Definitions:
– FUTTIES items: Special player cards in FIFA Ultimate Team that are released to celebrate the best performances of the season.
– Ultimate Team: A game mode in FIFA where players can build and manage their own team by earning or acquiring player cards.

Sources:
– “EA Sports FC 24 Pre-Season Best of Batch 1” by EA SPORTS FC

