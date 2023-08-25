EA Sports F1 23: Celebrating the Return of the F1 Season with Real-World Challenges and Updates

EA has announced the release of EA Sports F1 23, a game that celebrates the return of the F1 season with exciting new challenges and updates. One of the standout features of the game is the ability for players to challenge F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc by attempting to beat their times in ghost time trials.

The game includes a video invitation from Verstappen himself, encouraging players to step up and try to beat him at the Circuit Zandvoort. Players who manage to defeat Verstappen’s time will be rewarded with his special F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 helmet in-game. This challenge runs from August 29 to September 4. Following this, a new challenge awaits from Charles Leclerc, with players who beat his lap time earning a special Scuderia Ferrari item for the F1 Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia 2023.

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, expressed excitement about the new “Pro Challenge” feature in F1 World, stating that giving players the opportunity to directly engage and compete against their favorite drivers in-game is something they have always aimed for. The game will continue to evolve, offering more opportunities for players to test their virtual racing skills against real-world heroes.

In addition to the driver challenges, players will also have the chance to take control of Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian racing legend, and experience the changes made to the Marina Bay Circuit. This update includes real-world changes to various corners of the track. Furthermore, driver ratings will be updated to match real-world performances after the September 19 update.

EA Sports F1 23 will feature a variety of F1 World Challenges, including F1 Replay events and studio-curated Scenario Events featuring drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant, and Lando Norris. The game will also receive regular gameplay updates, allowing players to earn exclusive team and seasonal rewards. One recent example of these rewards is the Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Livery.

With its exciting challenges and updates, EA Sports F1 23 promises to deliver a thrilling gaming experience that brings players closer to the world of Formula 1.

Sources:

