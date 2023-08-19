CityLife

News

Electronic Arts to Pay Fine for Violating Austrian Gambling Laws

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that it will not contest the $11.7k USD fine it received from an Austrian court. The court ruled that the loot boxes in EA’s popular game FIFA violate the nation’s gambling laws.

In 2023, after deducting all operating expenses, EA reported a net income of $802 million and total assets worth $13.4 billion. The fine comes as a blow to the gaming giant, but it has chosen not to appeal the decision.

This ruling is a follow-up to a similar case involving Sony, which was ordered in March to compensate affected players who purchased loot boxes through the PlayStation Store. Sony still has the option to appeal the decision.

A spokesperson for EA defended the company’s position, saying that they disagree with the court’s ruling. EA believes that their games do not constitute gambling and that they are fully compliant with local laws. However, they have decided not to appeal this particular decision, noting that it does not have broader legal implications beyond this specific case.

It is worth mentioning that in Austria, court decisions are made on an individual basis and do not necessarily set a precedent for future cases. EA has previously won similar cases in the country, which gives them some confidence in their compliance with local regulations.

As of now, EA is accepting the fine imposed by the Austrian court. The company will need to reconsider its loot box mechanics to avoid further legal challenges related to gambling laws in different jurisdictions.

