Everything You Need to Know About the EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App

The highly anticipated EA FC 24 Ultimate Team season is just around the corner and with it comes the release of the EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App. These tools are essential for all managers looking to make the most of their Ultimate Team experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 24 Web App:

The release date for the EA FC 24 Web App has yet to be announced, however, it is expected to arrive on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. This would be three days before the early access period begins. The Companion App is likely to drop a day later on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App allow players to manage their Ultimate Team on the go, without having access to their usual console or PC. These apps have all the off-the-pitch features of the game mode, including the ability to change squads, apply consumables, claim rewards, complete SBCs, buy and sell players on the transfer market, open packs, and recover quick sold players.

To access the EA FC 24 Web App, simply visit the official EA website and log in using your EA account details. For the Companion App, it can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play for iPhone and Android users, respectively. Once installed, players can prepare their Ultimate Team using the Companion App.

Stay tuned for more details on the EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App as they are announced by the developers. For more information on EA FC 24, check out our guides on EA Sports FC Heroes, transferring FIFA Points, platform availability, free-to-play, and the best players in each position.

Sources: EA Sports