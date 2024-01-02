New Evolution Guide for EA FC 24 Keep Up: Unlock Powerful Upgrades with Paid Option

Summary

The EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution guide offers players a new way to improve their items and enhance key stats with amazing boosts. Unlike previous additions, this evolution is a paid option available as part of the Winter Wildcards promo. By spending 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points, players can unlock all the benefits of this evolution. However, it is important to carefully analyze the requirements and upgrades to avoid wasting coins or FC Points, as the choice is irreversible.

EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution Requirements

While the new evolution is not limited to a specific position, it is clear that defensive units will particularly benefit from the upgrades. The requirements for the evolution include the following maximum stats:

– Overall: 85

– Pace: 85

– Shooting: 65

– Stamina: 75

– Aggression: 88

– Playstyles+: 0

EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution Upgrades

The latest evolution consists of two levels of upgrades, each with its own set of challenges. Players must complete all the challenges in order to unlock all the upgrades. Here are the details of each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

– Overall: +1

– Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

– Passing: +3

– Dribbling: +2

– Defending: +2

– Strength: +3

– Aggression: +8

Level 2 Upgrades:

– PlayStyle+: Jockey

– Overall: +2

– Rarity: Winter Wildcards Evo

– Pace: +2

– Physicality: +2

– Defending: +2

– Stamina: +8

Upgrade Challenges

To progress through the levels and earn the upgrades, players must complete specific challenges. Here are the challenges for each level:

Level 1 Upgrade Challenges:

– Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

– Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Upgrade Challenges:

– Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

– Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution Players

Players can combine the Keep Up Evolution with previously released evolutions to unlock even more powerful upgrades. However, not all players have this option available. Here are some recommended non-combo options to consider:

– John Stones

– Gabriel Magalhães

– Kalidou Koulibaly

– Sebastiaan Bornauw Centurions

– Moussa Niakhate TOTW

– Daniel Amartey TOTGS

These players have the potential to provide excellent returns once all the upgrades are obtained.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Is the EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution a free upgrade?

No, the EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution is a paid option that requires either 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points.

2. Can any player benefit from the Evolution?

While the evolution is not limited to specific positions, defensive units will particularly benefit from the upgrades.

3. Can the Evolution upgrades be undone?

No, once you choose the upgrades with the EA FC 24 Keep Up Evolution, it is irreversible.

4. Are there additional benefits to combining the Keep Up Evolution with other evolutions?

Yes, combining the Keep Up Evolution with previously released evolutions can unlock hidden gems and provide even more powerful upgrades. However, this option may not be available for all players.