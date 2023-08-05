Dyson 360 Vis Nav vs Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: A Comparison of Premium Robot Vacuums

Dyson has made a comeback in the robot vacuum market with the launch of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. The standout feature of this vacuum is its unique blue design, which sets it apart from the white and black products dominating the market. However, it also comes with a hefty price tag of over $2,000, making it more expensive than the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is priced at a staggering $2,399 and features an eye-catching blue design with red accents. On the other hand, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra costs $1,599 and is available in black or white color options.

Both the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Dyson 360 Vis Nav excel in terms of vacuuming performance. The Roborock offers powerful suction of up to 6,000Pa and can be customized using a smartphone app. It utilizes lidar technology to accurately map floor plans and comes with a side brush for cleaning edges.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav boasts a motor that spins at an impressive 110,000 rpm and offers 65AW of suction power. Its unique D-shaped body allows it to clean close to walls and edges. It also features a piezo sensor that adjusts suction levels based on dust detection and a side duct for enhanced edge cleaning.

When it comes to mopping, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra takes the lead. It not only vacuums but also mops non-carpeted surfaces. With its VibraRise 2.0 system, it applies downward pressure while mopping to tackle tough stains. The mop can also lift 5mm off the ground to avoid dragging dirty mops across carpets.

In terms of additional features, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has an advantage. It can automatically empty its dustbin and wash and dry its mops while docked. On the other hand, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav requires manual intervention to empty the dustbin and does not offer mopping capabilities.

Considering the price and features, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra seems to be the better option for most homes. It is more affordable and offers the convenience of automatic cleaning and emptying. While the Dyson 360 Vis Nav performs well, there are other robot vacuums on the market with similar performance at lower price points.