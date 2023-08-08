Dutch Software Developer Bram Moolenaar Passes Away at Age 62

Dutch free software developer Bram Moolenaar passed away at the age of 62. Moolenaar was renowned for creating the Vim text editor, which has become a staple in the Linux community. Vim is included as the default text editor in most Linux distributions.

Moolenaar was primarily known for his work as a private individual. While he developed other programs, Vim was his most significant contribution to the software world. Text editors are vital components of Unix-like operating systems, and Vim played a crucial role in the Linux ecosystem.

In addition to his software development contributions, Moolenaar was recognized for his philanthropic efforts. Since 1995, Vim has been designated as “charityware,” with any income earned from sponsorships going to the International Child Care Fund (ICCF) Holland. Moolenaar founded the ICCF after volunteering in Uganda in 1993. The organization supports a school for AIDS orphans located at the Kibaale Community Centre in southern Uganda.

Moolenaar visited the school in 2020 and documented his experience through photography. He also had a photography gallery on his homepage, showcasing his skills as a photographer. His dedication to Vim and his charitable endeavors have left a lasting impact on the tech community.

Christian Brabandt, a co-contributor to Vim, expressed his shock and sadness at Moolenaar’s passing. He praised Moolenaar’s dedication and guidance and pledged to continue the Vim project. The future of Vim remains secure, with access to the Vim homepage and repository.

Moolenaar’s contributions reached beyond Vim, with involvement in projects such as the A-A-P build tool and the Zimbu programming language. He worked at Google in Zürich from 2006 until his retirement in 2021, focusing on projects like Google Calendar and Vim.

Moolenaar’s family announced his passing, attributing it to a medical condition that rapidly worsened in recent weeks. His legacy endures through the impact he made on the lives of the children he helped and the countless individuals who appreciate his work on one of the most beloved text editors in existence.