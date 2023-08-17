Dust Storms in Gulf of Alaska May Impact Global Climate

Recent studies have shed light on the significance of dust storms in the Gulf of Alaska and their potential role in global climate dynamics. These dust storms, observed by satellites, are not just visually striking events but may have far-reaching effects on our planet.

Researchers from the University of Leeds and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science have conducted a study to examine how clouds react to the sediments carried by these dust storms. The study focuses on the ice-nucleating particles (INPs) present in the dust, which can induce the formation of ice crystals in clouds. Depending on the nature and quantity of these particles, ice formation in clouds can either contribute to global warming or cool the planet.

Until now, much of the research in this field has centered around the more prominent Saharan dust storms, which bring dust from desert regions into the atmosphere. However, the Leeds team chose to investigate the high-latitude dust source, specifically Alaska’s Copper River Valley. This river transports approximately 70 million tons of glacial sediment each year, which gets carried by winds across North America when water levels are low. Unlike the Saharan dust, the particles from Copper River Valley have a more diverse biological composition due to the region’s rich vegetation and wildlife.

The study revealed that Alaskan dust particles exhibit exceptional ice-forming abilities compared to their Saharan counterparts because of their high biogenic content. This finding highlights the importance of river deltas like Copper River Valley as sources of ice-nucleating particles in the atmosphere.

Professor Benjamin Murray, an atmospheric scientist at Leeds, emphasized the necessity of understanding the sources and global distribution of these particles. Current climate models often overlook high-latitude dust sources, but this study demonstrates the need to include them for a more accurate representation of our climate system.

The significance of this research lies in its potential impact on climate models and the importance of quantifying the role of dust in our intricate climate system. By gaining a deeper understanding of dust storm dynamics and their connection to cloud ice formation, scientists can improve climate predictions and better comprehend the role of dust storms in shaping our global climate.