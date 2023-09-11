CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Duolingo to Launch Gamified Music Education Platform

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Duolingo to Launch Gamified Music Education Platform

Duolingo, the popular language learning platform, is expanding its offerings to include music education. The company, known for its ad-supported mini lessons, is creating a new package called Duolingo Music. This package is expected to launch with over 200 “fun and familiar tunes” in its learning library, along with interactive exercises and lessons designed to teach students how to read notes, play simple songs, and dive into music theory.

Like its language platform, Duolingo Music will follow a gamified learning structure. Students will be guided by animated characters through challenges such as note-matching and “fill in the blanks” exercises on a music score. They will earn game points and compete on leader boards to further motivate their learning. The new music curriculum will be revealed in more detail at the Duocon conference on October 11.

Duolingo’s Director of Engineering, New Subjects, Vanessa Jameson, stated that the company’s mission is to make the best education universally available. By offering music education for free in Duolingo’s playful and motivating format, they aim to make learning the fundamentals of music accessible to everyone.

Duolingo has previously expanded beyond language learning by adding an elementary math package for children and brain-training exercises for adults. With the addition of Duolingo Music, the platform continues its mission to provide diverse educational opportunities to a wide range of learners.

Sources:
– Duolingo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Apple unveils the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

How to Bring Back the 4-Star Heimerdinger in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Why Indian iPhone 15 Buyers Are Missing Out on mmWave 5G

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Issues and Glitches with UK’s Digital Immigration Status System

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Religion Teachers in Croatia Embrace the Digital Age to Spread Christian Values

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

US Treasury Proposes New Regulatory Regime for Taxation of Crypto Assets

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments