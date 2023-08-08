Dungeons & Dragons Publisher Admits to Using AI-Generated Artwork

Dungeons & Dragons publisher, Wizards of the Coast, has acknowledged that AI-generated artwork was utilized in its sourcebook, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The digital version of the book was released on August 1st, with the physical version slated for release on August 15th. As a result of this revelation, Wizards of the Coast plans to update its policies to prevent the use of AI-generated or assisted artwork in future publications.

The controversy surrounding the use of AI art in Dungeons & Dragons surfaced when an author expressed concerns about its inclusion in Glory of the Giants. Artist Ilya Shkipin admitted to using AI for certain details and editing in his work, but has since deleted his posts showcasing the AI-generated art. Nevertheless, screenshots of the comparisons made between the original and AI-generated art were later circulated online.

It has been disclosed that Shkipin’s art has been featured in Dungeons & Dragons books for almost a decade, including the fifth edition of the game released in 2014. Wizards of the Coast has stated that it is revising its processes and artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI art generation in the creation of D&D artwork.

This isn’t the first time AI art creation has caused issues in the world of tabletop games. For instance, Paizo, the creators of Pathfinder and Starfinder, have already implemented contracts that prohibit the use of AI in their artists’ work. Additionally, some artists have filed legal complaints against AI art tool companies.

While the fallout from the use of AI art in Dungeons & Dragons has been relatively subdued, it contributes to the public relations challenges that Wizards of the Coast has encountered this year. These challenges include previous controversies such as the OGL fiasco in January and the retrieval of leaked Magic: The Gathering cards from a content creator’s home in April.