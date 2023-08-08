Hasbro Discovers Illustrator Used AI in Dungeons & Dragons Book

Hasbro, the parent company of “Dungeons & Dragons,” has recently found out that one of their illustrators had been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to create illustrations for an upcoming licensed book. The book entitled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants” was scheduled to be released on August 15th, with both hardcover and digital versions priced at $59.95.

The artist who was at the center of this controversy, Ilya Shkipin, admitted to using AI for certain details and editing purposes. However, he stated on Twitter (now deleted) that the AI was only utilized to enhance his painted elements.

Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast and D&D Beyond have addressed the issue and have had discussions with the artist to establish clearer guidelines for the future. They have explicitly stated that artists must refrain from using AI art generation in their process for creating Dungeons & Dragons artwork.

It is worth mentioning that none of the textual content in the book was AI-generated. In the realm of art creation, AI does possess limitations and may produce “telltale glitches” such as distorted limbs. These glitches were noticed by fans, leading them to bring the matter to the attention of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

The employment of AI in the entertainment industry has sparked controversy in recent years. Artists have filed lawsuits against AI companies for utilizing their works to train their platforms. Additionally, Hollywood writers and actors have expressed concerns over the use of AI and how it may impact their compensation. The prevalence of AI in various creative fields is on the rise, as evidenced by examples like an AI-generated chapter in Osamu Tezuka’s “Black Jack” book and Mattel utilizing AI-generated images to aid in the development of new Hot Wheels cars.