Dungeons & Dragons Bans Use of AI in Artwork Creation

The iconic role-playing game franchise, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has announced its decision to prohibit the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation of its artwork. The franchise aims to maintain the imaginative and fantastical nature of its art, but a specific illustration depicting an ax-wielding giant sparked concerns among fans, leading to speculation on social media that it may have been AI-generated.

D&D Beyond, an online tool and content provider for the franchise owned by Hasbro, expressed surprise over the artist’s use of AI. The artist had created commissioned artwork for an upcoming D&D book using AI, without the knowledge of D&D Beyond. In response, the franchise, managed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, has addressed the situation with the artist and is reinforcing its guidelines.

D&D Beyond has stated that it is revising its processes and artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI art generation in the development of D&D artwork. AI-generated artwork often exhibits noticeable glitches, such as distorted limbs, which raised suspicions among skeptical fans.

While Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have not provided further comments on the matter, it is noteworthy that Hasbro acquired D&D Beyond for $146.3 million in 2020 and has owned Wizards of the Coast for over two decades.

The controversial artwork in question is part of the upcoming book “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which features monster descriptions and lore. The book will be available in both digital and physical formats for purchase on the D&D website, scheduled to be released on August 15th.

The use of AI tools in creative work has raised concerns about copyright and labor issues in various industries. This has led to notable actions such as the Hollywood strike and revisions in the Grammy Awards protocols. Some visual artists have even filed lawsuits against AI companies for using their work without consent to create image-generating technologies accessible to anyone.

It remains uncertain whether Hasbro’s competitor, Mattel, has utilized AI-generated designs beyond experimental purposes. While Mattel has experimented with AI for generating new ideas for Hot Wheels toy cars, it is unclear if such designs have been incorporated into actual products.