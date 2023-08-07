The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) Franchise Bans AI-Generated Art for Character and Scenery Illustrations

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game franchise has announced that artists will no longer be permitted to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to draw its characters and scenery. D&D is known for its fanciful and imaginative art, but a recent portrayal of an ax-wielding giant raised concerns among fans.

D&D Beyond, a subsidiary of Hasbro that provides online tools and content for the franchise, stated that they were unaware of an illustrator using AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book until recently. They have since addressed the issue with the artist and are clarifying their rules. AI-generated art often exhibits noticeable glitches, such as distorted limbs, which made skeptical fans question the authenticity of the artwork.

The specific artwork in question is intended for a hardcover book called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which features monster descriptions and lore. The book is available for pre-order on the D&D website and is set to be released on August 15th.

The use of AI tools in creative work has brought about copyright and labor concerns across various industries. This issue has contributed to the ongoing Hollywood strike, prompted revisions in the Grammy Awards protocols by the music industry’s Recording Academy, and resulted in lawsuits filed by visual artists against AI companies for unauthorized use of their work to build image-generators.

While rival company Mattel has utilized AI-generated images to generate new ideas for their Hot Wheels toy cars, it remains unclear if this was only an experimental venture.