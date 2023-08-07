CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) Franchise Bans AI-Generated Art for Character and Scenery Illustrations

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) Franchise Bans AI-Generated Art for Character and Scenery Illustrations

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game franchise has announced that artists will no longer be permitted to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to draw its characters and scenery. D&D is known for its fanciful and imaginative art, but a recent portrayal of an ax-wielding giant raised concerns among fans.

D&D Beyond, a subsidiary of Hasbro that provides online tools and content for the franchise, stated that they were unaware of an illustrator using AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book until recently. They have since addressed the issue with the artist and are clarifying their rules. AI-generated art often exhibits noticeable glitches, such as distorted limbs, which made skeptical fans question the authenticity of the artwork.

The specific artwork in question is intended for a hardcover book called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which features monster descriptions and lore. The book is available for pre-order on the D&D website and is set to be released on August 15th.

The use of AI tools in creative work has brought about copyright and labor concerns across various industries. This issue has contributed to the ongoing Hollywood strike, prompted revisions in the Grammy Awards protocols by the music industry’s Recording Academy, and resulted in lawsuits filed by visual artists against AI companies for unauthorized use of their work to build image-generators.

While rival company Mattel has utilized AI-generated images to generate new ideas for their Hot Wheels toy cars, it remains unclear if this was only an experimental venture.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Revolutionizing Healthcare: North America’s Adoption of Point-of-Care Data Management Software

Aug 7, 2023
News

The Role of 5G Networks in Enhancing Patient Temperature Monitoring Solutions in Europe

Aug 7, 2023
News

Navigating the New Normal: How Workspace as a Service is Transforming the Asia Pacific Business Landscape

Aug 7, 2023

You missed

AI

The Controversial AI Portraits that Sparked a Conversation on Bias

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI Editing Gone Wrong: MIT Graduate’s LinkedIn Profile Picture Turned Unrecognizable

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Healthcare: North America’s Adoption of Point-of-Care Data Management Software

Aug 7, 2023 0 Comments
AI

The Pervasive Use of AI in Data Centers and Its Impact on Security

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments