Dungeons & Dragons Bans Use of AI Technology in Artwork Creation

The renowned role-playing game franchise, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has announced that artists will no longer be allowed to employ artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the creation of artwork relevant to its characters and scenery. This decision was made in response to concerns raised by fans who noticed glitches in the AI-generated artwork, including distorted body parts. These fans believed that the AI-generated pieces did not align with the fanciful and imaginative style for which D&D art is known.

The issue came to light when D&D Beyond, a subsidiary of Hasbro responsible for developing online tools and companion content for the franchise, discovered that an illustrator they had been collaborating with for nearly a decade had been using AI to produce commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. D&D Beyond expressed their lack of awareness regarding this matter until fans voiced their concerns on social media.

D&D Beyond has now clarified its rules and explicitly stated that the illustrator in question will no longer be using AI technology for their work going forward. Additionally, they are revising their artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI art generation during the creation process.

The utilization of AI tools in creative work has raised copyright and labor concerns across various industries. D&D’s decision reflects the franchise’s dedication to maintaining the integrity and artistic style of its artwork.

As of yet, neither Hasbro, the parent company of D&D, nor Wizards of the Coast, the subsidiary managing the franchise, have released further comments on the matter. Nevertheless, this decision sheds light on the ongoing discussions surrounding the use of AI technology within creative industries.